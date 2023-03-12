HamberMenu
Six dead in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

The accident took place at 8 a.m. at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon

March 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - BULDHANA

PTI
The accident took place at 8 a.m. at Shivni Pisa village when the car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon. Image for representational purpose only.

The accident took place at 8 a.m. at Shivni Pisa village when the car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six persons were killed after their car met with an accident on March 12 morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 8 a.m. at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad said.

"The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment," the SP said.

Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though more details were awaited from the site.

