Six convicted in Kathua rape and murder case

Six of the seven accused in the Kathua rape-and-murder case were convicted on Monday by a special court at Punjab’s Pathankot, the lawyers said after the judge read the pronouncement inside in-camera court. One “juvenile” has been acquitted.

The quantum of judgment will be pronounced by 2 p.m.

According to the lawyers, the accused — including retired government official Sanjhi Ram, special police officers (SPO) Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, Head Constable Tilak Raj, Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta and civilian Parvesh Kumar — “were found guilty under several sections.”

The lawyers, representing the eight-year-old in the special court, told the media that the key accused Ram, Khajuria and Kumar were held guilty under 366 (kidnapping), Section 302 (murder) and section 336 (rape) and 34 (common intention).

The three policemen were convicted under Section 201 (destruction of evidence).

However, accused Ram’s son, who claimed to be a juvenile, has been acquitted. He has pleaded before the court that he was appearing for a college-level examination in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh when the crime was committed in Jammu’s Kathua district.

Around 114 witnesses’ accounts were recorded in the case.

The eight-year-old girl from a nomad community, Bakerwal, was kidnapped in first week of January 10 last year from Kathua’s Rasana area. Her body was found from a forest area on January 17, triggering protests in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu. The Supreme Court later shifted the case from Kathua to Pathankot for a speedy and fair trial.

The family had alleged she was kidnapped, drugged, raped and murdered inside a temple in Kathua, apparently to drive away the community from the area.

NC, PDP welcome judgment

“Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough,” said National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

Welcoming the judgment, former chief minister and Peoples Development Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted: “High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited and culprits get exemplary punishment.”