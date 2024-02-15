GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested for looting arms from IRB camp in Manipur

“Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered,” police said.

February 15, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Imphal

PTI

Manipur Police have arrested six people for looting arms from the India Reserve Battalion camp at Chingarel in Manipur's Imphal East district.

“Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered,” police said.

Taking to X, police said, "In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by an unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested six persons on Wednesday [February 13] and they have been remanded to police custody by a judicial magistrate."

Police, however, did not mention from where the arms were recovered or from where the persons were arrested.

An unruly mob broke into the camp of the 5th IRB at Chingarel and fled with arms and ammunition. Following the incident, a large number of "village volunteers" also attempted to barge in at Manipur Police Training College at Pangei in Imphal East district, located around 5 km from Chingarel.

A police statement said, "On Tuesday, in order to repel violent mobs including armed miscreants trying to storm MPTC, Pangei, security forces resorted to the use of legal force. During the incident, one person succumbed to injuries and three persons sustained injuries."

Related Topics

Manipur / state politics / crime / terrorism (crime) / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.