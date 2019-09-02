Sitaram Yechury files affidavit in SC about visit to Kashmir

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury filed affidavit giving a report of his Kashmir tour in Supreme Court on Monday.
Mr. Yechury was permitted to visit his colleague and former MLA Yusuf Tarigami by apex court following his application of Habeas Corpus.
Though the CPI(M) refused to share a copy of affidavit, sources said that it details not only the health of Mr Tarigami but also touches upon the situation in Kashmir. It also talks about the excessive presence of the security forces and a near lock down.
Mr. Yechury had attempted to reach Srinagar twice before, once with CPI counterpart D Raja and second as part of opposition delegation. But it's only after the SC directions was he allowed to step out of Srinagar airport on August 29.
