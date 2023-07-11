‘Single-engine’ government is working efficiently in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot

July 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - JAIPUR

Laying emphasis on the social security model adopted by the Congress regime, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 11 said the “single-engine” government in the State was working more efficiently than the BJP’s “double-engine” governments elsewhere, which had failed to work for people’s welfare.

Mr. Gehlot released social security pensions to over 51 lakh beneficiaries at a function in Jaipur.

The ‘Labharthi Utsav’, held at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Jaipur, witnessed the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of ₹1,005 crore to the bank accounts of the recipients of social security pensions, some of whom interacted with Mr. Gehlot through video conferencing. The State government was committed to bringing relief to the people facing adverse circumstances, he said.

“The BJP says that it has double-engine governments in several States. But one of the engines is failing at many places,” Mr. Gehlot said.

He said his single-engine government was doing the work in Rajasthan which the governments in other States were unable to do. “Our government with a single engine is much safer,” he quipped.

The BJP leaders across the country have been using the term “double-engine” to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in several States.

Mr. Gehlot said the State government would bring the Bills on social security pensions and employment guarantee in the upcoming session of the Assembly, which would facilitate an increase of 15% in the pension amount every year. Besides, the employment of 125 days in a year would be ensured through the legislation, he added.

As part of the enhanced social security pensions, each beneficiary has started getting a minimum of ₹1,000 per month. The DBT, carried out with Mr. Gehlot releasing the funds for May-June, was one of the several payouts to the bank accounts of beneficiaries made under various public welfare schemes in the poll-bound State.

Mr. Gehlot also announced that the women heads of families registered through Janaadhar cards would get smartphones with internet access for three years starting this month. The distribution of ration packets under the Annapurna Food Packet Scheme would also start shortly, he said.