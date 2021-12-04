Singer Moosewala inducted into Cong.

BJP accuses the ruling party of promoting gun culture, separatist forces in the border State of Punjab

Controversial Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, on Friday joined the Congress party here inviting sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr. Moosewala, who had been surrounded in controversies for allegedly promoting ‘gun culture’ and violence in his songs, joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mr. Moosewala has been booked in multiple cases by the Punjab Police for glorifying gun culture under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Arms Act.

Mr. Channi said Mr. Moosewala, being a heartthrob of millions of his fans across the globe, would prove to be an asset for the party as he was connected with the grassroot. “Mr. Moosewala with his new assignment after entering the arena of politics would serve the people the way he earned name and fame in the world of music by the dint of his hard work,” he said.

Mr. Navjot Sidhu said that Mr. Moosewala created ripples in the Punjabi music with his ever-growing popularity, especially amongst the youth. Mr. Sidhu said Mr. Moosewla with his unbound talent and huge following would follow the footsteps of his parents to serve the mankind.

After his joining, Mr. Mossewala said the Congress was the only political party that offers a healthy platform, especially to the ordinary people with modest backgrounds to serve the society.

‘Warning bell’

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, accused the Congress of promoting gun culture and separatist forces in the border State.

Reacting to the induction of Sidhu Moosewala in the Congress, Mr. Chugh said it has exposed the Congress’s nefarious designs to destabilise Punjab. Mr. Chugh said in December 2020, Mr. Moosewala had sung songs glorifying Bhindranwale (the spearhead of the Khalistan movement) and other separatist leaders, and Congress’s support to such a person was a warning bell for the State.

“The Congress is giving dangerous signals to the youth which would lead to the destabilisation of the State. As it is, already Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu’s proximity with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Army chief Bajwa has been a matter of serious concern and now the State Congress has started supporting people who glorify gun culture,” he said.