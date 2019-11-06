Sin to think Trinamool won’t win 2021 polls, says Mamata Banerjee

It will be a sin to think that the Trinamool Congress will not win in the 2021 Assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. “If someone thinks that in 2021 our government will go, I tell them what they are saying is a sin. In the days to come, there will be the government of Maa, Maati and Manush.”

Ms. Banerjee made these remarks at a function here to announce a revised pay-scale for teachers of State colleges and universities.

In her speech, she mostly dealt with the advances in the State’s higher education system and the benefits accrued to teachers, but she also touched upon the issue of privacy and economic slowdown. “There is nothing called privacy. The money [in banks] is not even secure.”

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks is significant because State government employees did not vote overwhelmingly for the Trinamool Congress in the recent Lok Sabha election, as was evident from the postal ballots.

“The State has decided to implement the revised UGC pay-scale for all State-aided colleges and universities with effect from January 1, 2020,” Ms. Banerjee said. The implementation of the revised UGC pay-scale, as recommended by the Seventh Central Pay Commission, would cost the exchequer ₹1,000 crore.

Ms. Banerjee also announced an increment of 3% from 2016 for the teachers of State universities and colleges. For part-time teachers, she announced an increase of ₹5,000 and said their service would continue till they attained the age of 60.