Sidhu’s remark starts new row

Amarinder, Cheema slam him; police officer sends notice

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has courted controversy while praising two party members, saying “they are capable of making policemen wet their pants”.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema slammed him over the purported remark and a Chandigarh police officer sent him a defamation notice.

“I have sent a defamation notice to him for humiliating the police,” Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilsher Singh Chandel said. A Sub-Inspector also issued a video message condemning the remark.

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed the policemen and praised them for their role during militancy and COVID-19 times.

The controversy erupted after Mr. Sidhu, at a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi while pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, said he can “make a thanedar (policeman) wet his pants”. He repeated the remark at a rally in Batala on Sunday.

Punjab Lok Congress president Capt. Amarinder said it was sad that the men in uniform were being disrespected. “Sad to see our men in uniform being disrespected. 1700 @PunjabPoliceInd personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the State out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by @INCPunjab leaders & above all their President. Shameful!” he tweeted.

Mr. Cheema questioned the “silence” of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the remark.

In a video message, S-I Balbir Singh said, “Such language was used by a senior leader against us, I strongly condemn it.”