Siblings, carrying 6 grenades, held at Kupwara market

Two siblings, carrying six grenades, were arrested from north Kashmir’s Kupwara market on Thursday.

“The Kupwara police arrested two terrorist associates in the main market of Kupwara. Six live grenades were recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.

The duo was arrested at a checkpoint following a tip-off about the movement of anti-national elements. On seeing a search party, they tried to escape from the spot. “They were chased and apprehended,” the police said.

The arrested youth were identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam from Khawarpara in Tangdhar.

A case under Section 3/4 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered in the Police Station Kupwara.

Police sources said the grenades were being taken to be handed them over to active militants in north Kashmir.