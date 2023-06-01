HamberMenu
SIA raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir in bank guard killing case

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, officials said

June 01, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Officials said the raids were part of the SIA’s investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard in Jammu & Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday (June 1) conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

