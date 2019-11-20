Other States

Shutdown in several areas in Kashmir as threatening posters appear overnight

Vehicles ply in Srinagar, Wednesday, on November 20, 2019.

Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

In the Civil Lines areas and other parts of the Valley, life was limping back to normalcy.

Several areas in Kashmir, including parts of Srinagar, witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday as threatening posters appeared overnight, even as life in the Civil Lines here was limping back to normalcy, officials said.

There was a complete shutdown in several areas in downtown (Old City) of Srinagar on Wednesday as shopkeepers did not open their business establishments in the morning, they said.

They officials said the shutdown was also witnessed in Ganderbal town in central Kashmir and Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

They said the shutdown was being observed after some miscreants threatened the shopkeepers and posters, warning them of dire consequences if they opened their business establishments, appeared at some places overnight.

There was lesser movement of public transport in these areas, they added.

However, in the Civil Lines areas of the city and other parts of the Valley, life was limping back to normalcy, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Nov 20, 2019

