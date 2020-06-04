Other States

SHO in U.P. lands in soup for display of flamboyance

He led a cavalcade of vehicles during his farewell procession violating social distancing norms

A police officer in Ambedkar Nagar district was suspended and a case lodged against him on charges of leading a cavalcade of vehicles during his farewell procession on being transferred to another location.

The display of flamboyance by the SHO had violated the “social distancing rules” laid down by the government, said Ambedkar Nagar SP Alok Priyadarshi.

The matter came to light after a video of the cavalcade passing through a narrow road in what appeared to be a rural setting was widely shared on social media. In the clip, half-a-dozen motorbikes carrying policemen, none of them wearing masks and many riding pillion, lead the way for an open-air black jeep on which three constables, also without masks, are standing in close proximity. Behind this jeep is a white jeep decorated with flowers, followed by siren-blazing police escort vehicles and 112 dial emergency jeeps.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Mr. Priyadarshi said SHO of Baskhari Manoj Singh was leading the cavalcade after his farewell and was on the way to taking charge of a new police station.

“He did not follow rules of social distancing. He has been suspended and those police personnel with him have been sent to the [police] lines,” the SP said. A case would also be lodged under relevant clauses for violation of social distancing, he said.

A detailed probe would be carried out by an Additional SP.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 4:21:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sho-in-up-lands-in-soup-for-display-of-flamboyance/article31747655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY