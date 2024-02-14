GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shiv Sena to field Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha elections; Congress chooses Dalit face

The Shiv Sena is the BJP’s ally in the western State and Mr. Deora’s entry provided the party with a much-needed boost

February 14, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Milind Deora, who recently joined joined the other Shiv Sena.

A file photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Milind Deora, who recently joined joined the other Shiv Sena. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced Milind Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, according to party sources.

Mr. Deora, who joined the Shiv Sena in January, has previously served as a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai South. He is likely to file the nomination on Thursday.

ALSO READ
In Milind Deora, Shinde Sena gets a much needed ‘Delhi face’

Son of the late Murli Deora, the 47-year-old stood out as one of India’s youngest MPs and was known to be a member of Team Rahul Gandhi, a collective of young leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, R.P.N. Singh, Jitin Prasada, and Sachin Pilot. Except for Mr. Pilot, all of them have switched allegiances to begin new innings in other parties, predominantly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena is the BJP’s ally in the western State and Mr. Deora’s entry provided the party with a much-needed affable figure boasting strong ties with business leaders and Delhi’s political circles, for which the party so far had to depend on its ally.

This upcoming election marks his debut in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, the Congress nominated former Mumbai Mayor Chandrakant Handore, a Dalit face from Maharashtra, as their candidate for the Upper House. He also served as minister between 2004 and 2009 and is the president of Bhim Shakti, an Ambedkarite and socio-political organisation.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / national elections / parliament / Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.