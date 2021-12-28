Shiv Sena slams Nitish Rane for gestures against Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande raised the issue in Maharashtra Assembly

Aggressive Shiv Sena MLAs on Monday demanded suspension of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane for making disrespectful sounds at Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray within the State legislative premises.

Sena MLA Suhas Kande raised the issue in State Assembly pointing out that despite assurance from Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that no objectionable comments should be made against any leader by the members of the house, Mr. Rane continue to make statements.

“We cannot tolerate that our leader is being disrespected by anyone. Rane, despite assurance from his party leaders, is making statements in the media that he will continue to do what he does. Do not force us to reply him in our manner,” Mr. Kande said. He demanded that Mr. Rane should be suspended from the Assembly.

He was echoed by Sena MLAs and members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik said that LoP’s assurance means nothing until the member apologises.

Mr. Fadnavis reiterated that neither he nor his party approves the manner in which Mr. Rane spoke. “However it seems that the ruling party is using this to suspend one more of our MLAs. You have already suspended 12 of us and now want to suspend more. We are going to back down, but we will fight it out,” he said. The Assembly had to be adjourned for 10 minutes after the Sena MLAs continue to shout slogans against Mr. Rane demanding his suspension.

After the house reassembled, the chair of the house announced that a committee of senior leaders from both sides will meet and discuss on how to tackle the issue and whether Mr Rane should apologise.

Last week, Mr. Rane had made sounds at Mr. Thackeray while the latter was passing by him when the BJP was holding protest sitting at the stairs of the legislative building. The Sena had raised the issue in Assembly on Friday where it was decided that no such behaviour will be entertained by any party. However, Mr. Rane continued to make statements in the media claiming he will not stop.