Sheena Bora murder case: CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, saying that the court cannot look into the “credibility or reliability” of the witnesses at this stage.

Indrani had moved the bail plea last month, claiming that the prosecution’s case was “inconsistent” and witnesses [examined so for] were not “reliable”.

Countering her claims, the CBI informed special judge J.C. Jagdale that the court can “only see if there is reasonable ground” while deciding her bail plea.

“It cannot look into the credibility or reliability of the case. At this stage, if the court considers that a witness is not reliable then the entire case would be vitiated,” special public prosecutor Manoj Chaladan said.

Indrani has also sought bail on the grounds of parity, as another accused Peter Mukerjea was granted the same by the high court. The investigating agency submitted to the court that Indrani’s role in the crime is different from that of Peter Mukherjea’s.

It is to be noted that Peter Mukerjea is still in jail, as the high court stayed the bail order for six weeks. This is Indrani’s fifth attempt at getting bail.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled to death by her mother Indrani, the accused’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. Peter Mukerjea is accused of being part of the conspiracy.