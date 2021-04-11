Other States

Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery on April 12

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday admitted to a hospital here for the gall bladder surgery scheduled for Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said.

“Mr. Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure [last month]. It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Mr. Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday,” he said.

Mr. Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.

