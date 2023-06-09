HamberMenu
Sharad Pawar issued death threat, CM takes serious note

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says he has given instructions to police for an investigation

June 09, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A threat to the NCP Chief is a threat to secularism, said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Not perturbed by the death threat received on social media, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said on Friday that if “anyone thinks that one’s voice can be silenced by issuing threats, that person is under a misconception”.

The NCP said a message to the 82-year-old on Facebook warned, “You will soon meet the same fate as Dabholkar.” Narendra Dabholkar was an anti-superstition crusader who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013 by men allegedly linked to radical organisation Sanatan Sanstha.

Speaking to reporters on the death threat, Mr. Pawar said, “Every citizen of the country has the freedom to express their opinion on any subject. However, if someone thinks that by issuing threats, one’s voice can be silenced, then it is his misconception.”

Mr. Pawar added that he has complete faith in Maharashtra Police. “I have full faith in the capability of the police who are entrusted to look after law and order of the State and that is why I am not worried.” He added that those who rule the State cannot “refuse to take responsibility”.

Taking “serious note” of the death threat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said, “I have personally spoken to senior police officers and given instructions for investigation. These are senior leaders and we all respect them. Their safety will be fully taken care of. Instructions have been given to the police to increase security if necessary.”

The CM went on to tweet, “Ever since the verdict of the Supreme Court [Sena vs Sena] some people have been divided, attempts have been made to spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra. Attempts are being made to create religious tension by glorifying Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan. These attempts will not succeed. Conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra for politics will be foiled.”

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Supriya Sule along with NCP workers met Police Commissioner of Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar demanding immediate action on the threat.

