HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh 

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

August 14, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Shimla

PTI
A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan districts left seven members of a family dead | Screen Grab from video

A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan districts left seven members of a family dead | Screen Grab from video | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

According to officials, many more people are feared trapped.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI that many people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

"Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti," Mr. Sukhu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / Shimla / rains / flood / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.