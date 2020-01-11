Several feared dead as bus collides with truck in Kannauj

Several people were feared dead after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh late on Friday.

While officials are yet to declare the number of dead, at least 43 persons were said to be traveling in the bus bound for Jaipur, when the accident occurred near Chibbramau. Twenty-one passengers escaped from the bus, and were rushed to hospital, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

“The bus collided with a truck and caught fire. Some managed to escape but others were [trapped] inside,” he said.

The fire was brought under control, he said.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Raj Shekhar said the vehicle was a private bus.

“I have spoken to the District Magistrate, and he is on the spot. I have also asked the ARM to reach the spot and give correct information about the incident,” he said.