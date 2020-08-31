Other States

Several civilians injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Image used for representation purpose.

Image used for representation purpose.  

Several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday.

Officials said a grenade was tossed on an Army convoy passing on the Azad Gunj bridge in Baramulla. The grenade, however, exploded on the road.

“At least six civilians were injured in the attack,” the officials said. Those critically wounded were being shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they added.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is on to nab the attackers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 2:29:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/several-civilians-injured-in-baramulla-grenade-attack/article32486117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story