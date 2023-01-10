HamberMenu
Several children fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bengal's Birbhum

A school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lenti

January 10, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

Several school children were hospitalised in West Bengal's Birbhum district after consuming food in which a snake was allegedly found, officials said.

Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal on Monday, January 10, 2023, they said.

A school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils.

"We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting," he said.

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal.

"I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10," Jana said.

All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger.

A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and vandalised his two-wheeler.

The gherao was later lifted, he said.

