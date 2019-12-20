Separate narcotics bureau for Haryana: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that a separate “Haryana Narcotics Bureau” would be set up within a year in an attempt to curb drug menace in the State.

Mr. Vij was talking to journalists after presiding over a review meeting of ‘Operation Prahar’ here.

‘Operation Prahar’ is a Haryana police drive, started a month ago, to fight organised crime and growing drug menace in the State.

“Under this operation, the police have so far registered 281 cases and arrested 319 people,” he said.

“Our aim is to completely curb the drug trade. We are also contemplating to bring about a change in the law so as to take stern action against those involved in the smuggling of drugs and also attach their property besides impounding the vehicles involved in the illegal trade,” he said.

On the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Vij said that the Opposition parties, who he alleged were behind ongoing protests over the CCA — should be booked for violence, arson and killing of people during these protests in various parts of the country.