Senior journalist and former MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away

Senior journalist and former Karnal MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra died on Saturday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness, sources said.
He was suffering from terminal cancer and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago, hospital sources said.
Chopra died at the hospital this afternoon.
He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoled his death and said Chopra’s long and distinguished innings as an editor and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.
His friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced, Ms. Gandhi said while extending her condolences to Chopra’s family and friends.
