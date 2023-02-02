Senior IAS officer in Bihar seen hurling abuse in a viral video

February 02, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Patna

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a senior Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) is seen hurling abuse at Bihar administrative services officials and courted controversy.

Fuming over the viral video, the Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded action against the senior IAS officer failing which they would go on agitation.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department K.K. Pathak is seen in the viral video holding a virtual meeting with officials of Bihar Administrative Services and hurling abuse on them.

Mr. Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is also seen in the video making uncharitable comments about the traffic sense of people of Bihar.

Mr. Pathak was recalled from the central deputation in November 2021 to head the department for effective implementation of the strict provisions of Bihar liquor laws. He is also the Director General of the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

When Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act’ (2016) was enforced in the state in April 2016 to ban the consumption, production, and trade of liquor in the State, Mr. Pathak was made the department head for its effective implementation. He was also credited for drafting and executing the stringent excise laws in the State.

However, in September 2016, the IAS officer had gone on leave and later on central deputation over an incident in which an official of his department was arrested and sent to jail for taking action against a local JD(U) leader from Nalanda, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district.

When contacted Mr. Pathak told The Hindu over the phone, “I had taken some action against members of BASA for their misconduct on some issues a few months back and I had also written to the chief secretary about it. When action was taken, they released this video”. When asked about hurling abuses on them, Mr. Pathak said, “I had lost my temper at the meeting because of their misconduct”.

The virtual meeting was said be held in December 2022.

However, a senior member of the IAS Association, Bihar, preferring anonymity, said, “Personal conducts are not discussed in the Association. But it is simply disgusting and completely unwarranted. No officer has a right to condemn a whole state, its people, and any service. It needs to be condemned”.

Meanwhile, BASA has demanded action against the IAS officer failing which they would launch an agitation. “We request the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to take immediate action against IAS officer K.K. Pathak for being seen hurling abuse on Bihar government administrative officials in a viral video on social media, else we would be compelled to launch an agitation”, said BASA president Sunil Kumar Tiwari.

Some BASA members said they would file an FIR against Mr. Pathak.

The Bihar Chief Minister is currently undertaking Samadhan Yatra (solution journey) in Saharsha and had not made any comment on the issue till the filing of the report.