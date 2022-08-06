Senior citizen loses ₹2.20 lakh online after call from man posing as RBI staffer

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21.

“The caller identified himself as an RBI staffer.” File image for illustration | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A senior citizen lost ₹2.20 lakh in an online fraud allegedly perpetrated by a man falsely claiming to be a Reserve Bank of India staffer, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21 informing that he had won a cash reward of ₹7,280, the official said.

"The caller identified himself as an RBI staffer of the non-existent reward distribution division and asked Singh to download a link sent on his mobile phone in order to claim the amount," the MIDC police station official said.

After Mr. Singh clicked on the link, the accused managed to carry out online transactions worth ₹2.2 lakh using the former's credit card, the official added.

A case of cheating and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.