Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens BJP to Duryodhana

The front page of Wednesday’s Saamana — the Shiv Sena mouthpiece — criticised the BJP for forcing President’s Rule on Maharashtra. “We will not give Shiv Sena what was decided and not form the government either — this stance by BJP has betrayed the State,” it said.

Saamana’s editorial likened the BJP to Duryodhana, who in the Mahabharata refuses to give the Pandavas their share of kingdom, which leads to the Kurukshetra war.

The editorial also likened the Sena to Neelkanth, the name lord Shiva got after drinking poison that came out while churning for nectar. The editorial said, in this case, the Sena drank the poison served by the BJP.

‘Mandate for both’

The editorial said, “Even if horse trading has not started in Maharashtra, steps are being taken towards it and President’s Rule is one such attempt. Those who are calling this an insult of the mandate should understand that the mandate was for both parties and their policies. But they [BJP] were not ready to listen and that is why we had to take this step.

“Why are we being blamed now? Had the BJP kept its word, this situation would not have arisen. We will see what is to be done with Congress-NCP. The BJP should not rejoice. There is a political tangle, yes, but it will be resolved soon.

“What sort of law is this that gives BJP 15 days to act, but Shiv Sena only gets 24 hours? Many MLAs were in their constituencies or out of the State and we were asked to bring their signatures. This is an abuse of the system.”

Governor criticised

The editorial also hit out at the Governor. “Some people are happy that a government is not being formed in Maharashtra. You should be happy to fulfill your promise, not in pushing Maharashtra under President’s Rule. But people are witnessing everything. The Governor is always of the ruling party, but at least he should act independently, follow the Constitution,” the editorial said.

“In this situation, Congress-NCP will also run their horses, there is no doubt. Those questioning this alliance, what happened to their ideals when the BJP tied up with PDP in Kashmir and Nitish Kumar in Bihar?

“Even in Bihar, the mandate was for Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, but instead the BJP formed government with Mr. Kumar. Now, we are worried about him,” the editorial said, while hoping for a stable government in Maharashtra soon.