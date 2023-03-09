HamberMenu
'Selling' of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students | ED raids at three locations in valley

ED officials, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, conduct simultaneous raids at the three locations in a case linked to ‘selling’ of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students

March 09, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel during a raid at the residence of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir by the Enforcement directorate in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, in Anantnag district on March 9, 2023.

Security personnel during a raid at the residence of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir by the Enforcement directorate in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, in Anantnag district on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to “selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said in Srinagar.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, they said.

The officials said the personnel from the Central probe agency along with the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations.

The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to “selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they said.

