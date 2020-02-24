Security guard found dead in Nagpur

An elderly security guard posted at a steel company in Kalamna was allegedly killed by unidentified persons, the police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. “The deceased, identified as Namdeorao Bawne (69), was sitting on a chair at the company’s gate when some unidentified persons came from behind and hit him on the head with an iron rod. He fell unconscious and the assailants fled,” an official of Kalmna police station said.

Some morning walkers later informed the police. The police have questioned four other security guards posted at the company and also gone through CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

“The motive behind the assault is being ascertained,” the police said.