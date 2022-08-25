Security forces kill 3 infiltrators in J&K’s Uri
Official sources said a group of infiltrators were detected and engaged near Madiyan Nanak post in Uri’s Kamalkote sector
Security forces have killed three infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
Official sources said a group of infiltrators were detected and engaged near Madiyan Nanak post in Uri’s Kamalkote sector.
Preliminary reports suggested three infiltrators have been killed so far. “An operation is currently underway in the area,” officials said.
Shah reviews security situation
With at least three infiltration bids by terrorists from across the border in the last four days in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the situation, including the security arrangements along the border with Pakistan, officials said.
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials of the Centre and the Union Territory administration attended the meeting chaired by Shah.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.