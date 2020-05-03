Sector markets to open in Gurugram

In line with the new guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for orange zones issued on May 1, the Gurugram district administration has decided to allow the opening of barber shops and sector markets and domestic workers to return to work, besides resumption of operations for industries with “marginal procedural changes”. The relaxations came more than six weeks after the first phase of lockdown beginning March 24.

However, Galleria Market, Sector 29 commercial sector and Sadar Bazar are still not allowed to open, besides the shopping malls.

“We are going to implement all (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines for orange zone in Gurugram. There is no change,” said Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority V.S. Kundu, also Nodal Officer for COVID-19 for Gurugram.

The relaxations come into force from Monday onwards.

Mr. Kundu clarified that mohalla markets and sector markets for the local residents would open, but the designated markets such as Galleria, Sector 29 and Sadar Bazar are not allowed to open.

As per the MHA guidelines, taxis and cab aggregators with one driver and two passengers only are allowed in orange zone. Also inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities, is allowed. However, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses are prohibited.

On the industries front, all e-commerce activities are allowed with 50% staff in the first week of the extended lockdown, and with 75% staff in the next week. Similarly, the Information Technology and IT-enabled services companies are allowed to operate with 50% staff in the industrial areas with access control such as Special Economic Zones and 75% staff in the second week. However, all industrial units and entrepreneurs need to apply on Saralharyana portal for passes to employees.

Maruti gets permission

The Maruti Suzuki India Limited also received permission to run its Gurugram Sector-18 plant on May 2 with more than 10,000 workers and 24 vehicles, but the company’s spokesperson said the decision for resumption of production was not taken as yet.

In a related incident, migrant workers in Manesar’s Kho thronged the village streets in large numbers on Sunday to fill forms for returning to their homes. Police have filed an FIR for violation of distancing norms.