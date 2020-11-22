Search on for Manipur journalist in murder case

Police have launched a manhunt for former editor-in-chief of The Meeooiba, a vernacular daily newspaper in Imphal, Birchandra Sharma aka Molecule, for allegedly shooting to death a cousin over a minor property dispute. The deceased was identified as Suraj Sharma (32), an employee of BSNL, Imphal. The incident took place on Saturday at their home at Ngakraba Leirak, Imphal West district,
Police said that after heated exchanges, Molecule reportedly shot the cousin with his licensed gun. The injured Suraj was rushed to a private hospital where he died. Molecule fled in his van soon after the shooting.
Family members of Suraj said that some time ago Molecule tried to run him over by a speeding van. A court case over the issue has been pending.
