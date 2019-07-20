Scouts get a cautious welcome in Uttar Pradesh madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement on introducing NCC and Scout training in madrasas has evoked mixed response from religious leaders and other stakeholders.

Earlier this week, Minister of Minority Welfare Baldev Singh Aulakh announced that the government is working towards making “smart madrasas” where “NCERT books will be introduced along with Scout and NCC training.”

“This is a welcome step. We have already been imparting Scout training through Jamiat Youth Club,” said General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Mehmood Madani.

However, he added that there was no point in underlining that such activities will help inculcate patriotism among Muslims. “Right now, Muslims are feeling alienated and threatened. They are seeking security and justice from the government. The BJP government should first ensure that,” Maulana Madani said.

The managements of some of these schools described the announcement by Mr Aulakh as a tool to make schools dance to the agenda of BJP government. “It is an attempt to distract the public from real issues. Such announcements are being made because the government is failing in maintaining law and order,” said a principal on condition of anonymity.