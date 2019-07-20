School decertified after students partake in protest in Assam’s Hailakandi district

The administration of Assam’s Hailakandi district has sought cancellation of certification of an English medium school for using students in a protest over poor condition of a road in the district headquarters of the same name.

In a letter to the Commissioner and Secretary of the State’s Secondary Education on Saturday, Halankandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said the school’s principal and teachers headed the road blockade on July 9 in which many minor students in uniforms participated by “throwing traffic out of gear and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike for close to three hours”.

A case was registered at the local police station on July 10 after Hailakandi’s Child Welfare Society filed an FIR against Kshitish Ranjan Pal, principal of Blue Flowers English Medium Higher Secondary School.

Ms. Jalli pointed out in her letter that the principal ignored pleas by the circle officer to withdraw the protests as the students were drenched in the rain and stood the risk of infection during the disease-prone season.

In March, the Hailakandi administration had served show-cause notice to four schools for using children in political rallies.