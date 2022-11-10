Other States

SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

Gyanvapi Mosque

Gyanvapi Mosque | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on November 12.

“We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow,” the CJI said.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
court administration
religious conflict
India
Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 11:45:52 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sc-to-set-up-bench-to-hear-gyanvapi-kashi-vishwanath-case-on-friday/article66118822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY