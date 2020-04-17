Sassoon hospital dean transferred

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the State government on Thursday transferred Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital, one of the two main centres for treating COVID-19 patients in Pune.

Dr. Murlidhar Tambe, deputy dean of B.J. Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, has been given interim charge.

Dr. Chandanwale said he was expected to be relieved on Friday.

Sources said he would be going back as joint director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Mumbai.

Sassoon has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Pune district, with over 35 of the 47 deaths taking place in the hospital.

On Thursday, four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Pune, all from Sassoon General Hospital.