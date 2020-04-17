Other States

Sassoon hospital dean transferred

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the State government on Thursday transferred Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital, one of the two main centres for treating COVID-19 patients in Pune.

Dr. Murlidhar Tambe, deputy dean of B.J. Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, has been given interim charge.

Dr. Chandanwale said he was expected to be relieved on Friday.

Sources said he would be going back as joint director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Mumbai.

Sassoon has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Pune district, with over 35 of the 47 deaths taking place in the hospital.

On Thursday, four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Pune, all from Sassoon General Hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 1:46:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sassoon-hospital-dean-transferred/article31360809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY