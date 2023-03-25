Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of planning to foment communal riots in Maharashtra ahead of polls

March 25, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Pune

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to rupture social harmony and stoke communal riots in Maharashtra before elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that the ruling party at the Centre and the State planned to throw all dissenting leaders and not just Congressman Rahul Gandhi in jail prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking in Nashik where Mr. Raut is currently laying the ground for Mr. Thackeray’s much-anticipated address in minority-dominated Malegaon on March 26, the Rajya Sabha MP called Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament the “murder of democracy.”

He lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s ‘Gudi Padwa’ rally earlier this week, calling it being “scripted” by the BJP.

“The BJP and their puppets [the MNS] are scared by Uddhav Thackeray’s popularity. So, in order to combat us, a script is being prepared behind the scenes by the BJP to rupture social harmony in the State and foment communal riots. But the people are now familiar with this drama and it will not have any acceptance,” alleged Mr. Raut.

Likening the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision to disqualify Mr. Gandhi as MP to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) verdict to award the Shiv Sena name and party symbol to the rebel Eknath Shinde faction, Mr. Raut said that the injustice towards the Congress leader marked “the start of a big fight.”

“This act is the murder of democracy. Any party or leader which speaks the truth and dissents against PM Narendra Modi is being crushed. The BJP’s message is that those who do not bow before them will be finished and must be prepared to be slaves. But the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray are self-respecting and we will fight. Uddhav Thackeray has condemned Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification,” Mr. Raut said, adding that all opposition parties stood firmly behind the Congress leader.

“This is not just about Rahul Gandhi, but a ploy to throw all those leaders [who express dissent] in jail before the 2024 election,” alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, remarking that the independence of central agencies as well as the ECI was completely finished.

Mr. Raut had participated the Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kashmir in January this year and his known for his affinity to the Congressman. Mr. Thackeray’s Sena faction, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress are allies in the MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raut said that Mr. Thackeray’s Malegaon rally would be the biggest that Maharashtra had ever witnessed while stating that the former CM would be speaking out against the BJP and the Shinde faction during his address.