Samyukt Kisan Morcha plans to observe May 26 as ‘black day’

It appeals to people to raise black flags at houses and shops

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, on Saturday announced that it will observe May 26 as ‘black day’, marking six months of their protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three farm laws.

In a virtual press conference, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to the people to raise black flags at their houses, vehicles and shops on May 26 to protest against the contentious farm legislations.

“On May 26, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day,” Mr. Rajewal said.

A large number of farmers reached Delhi’s borders on November 26 after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s farm laws. Thousands of farmers from across the country joined the protest in the following months at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

Mr. Rajewal appealed to the people to support the call for observing ‘black day’ on May 26.

Demands not heard

“We appeal to people of the country and also Punjab to hang black flags at their house, shops, trucks and other vehicles. We will also burn effigies of (PM) Narendra Modi as a form of protest,” he added.

He said that the government has not heard the farmers’ demands to repeal the three farm laws and “with increasing prices of fertilisers, diesel and petrol, the farming business is not possible”.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.