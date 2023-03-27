Samrat Choudhary takes over as new State president of Bihar BJP

March 27, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Patna

Samrat Choudhary on March 27 formally took over as the new president of Bihar BJP in the presence of outgoing president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal in a grand function organized at BJP office. Mr. Choudhary slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated the phrase ‘Paltu Ram’ coined by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

“I feel ashamed when I take the name of Nitish Kumar ji. The State is being run under the leadership of such an old leader and time has come that the BJP workers will make a hut for him in Kalyanbigha (Nitish’s village in Nalanda district) because he is only cheating the people of Bihar. I guarantee that a BJP Mandal president can perform better than engineer Nitish as a Chief Minister. The State budget is ₹2.61 lakh crore out of which the contribution of State is merely ₹39,000 crore and rest is given by Centre,” Mr. Choudhary said.

Mr. Choudhary alleged the government of Mahagathbandhan has been cheating the youth of Bihar in the name of providing 10 lakh government jobs. He pointed out that the BJP workers should be vocal against the government and should spread this message that due to the help of BJP, Lalu Prasad Yadav became the Chief Minister and so did Nitish Kumar.

Without naming Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh who was one of the petitioners in the fodder scam case Mr. Choudhary said, “Those who will commit sins will go to jail and the person sitting next has made the way towards the jail. There is a dedicated team of ‘ Paltu Kumar’ who is engaged in such works.”

While addressing the thousands of party workers, Mr. Choudhary promised that under the leadership of BJP president J.P. Nadda the party will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and will also form the State government single-handedly.

“My father was Congress MLA and he was not made leader of opposition in the Assembly, not even State president. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and JP Nadda ji who trusted me and gave me so much respect in the party. I was made leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council and now State president of the party, “ Mr. Choudhary said.

He further alleged that Samata Party was not formed by Nitish Kumar and it was his father late Shakuni Choudhary who formed the party but later which was illegally occupied by Mr. Nitish.

Most of the senior leaders of the BJP were present on the occasion including former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who accused Mr. Nitish of compromising on corruption.

“Nitish Kumar left RJD in 2017 because he was not getting the reply on land-for-jobs scam case but once again Nitish allied with RJD. It proves that to save his Chief Minister’s chair Nitish Kumar has attained the power on the basis of corruption. The Deputy Chief Minister of State goes to CBI headquarters, ED headquarters. Have you ever heard that land is being taken in lieu of jobs? The land is not only taken in Patna but Delhi as well. Earlier the corruption was within the State but today it has reached Delhi as well and its roots are in Bihar,” Mr. Prasad said.

The other senior leaders who graced the occasion included senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, Bihar BJP co-in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Mangal Pandey, Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey, union minister Nityanand Rai, leader of opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha.