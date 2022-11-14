Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll

November 14, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary byelection, Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday at the office of District Magistrate, Mainpuri. She was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to local media persons, she said, “We are dedicating today’s nomination to principles and values of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). His blessings have always been with us and will always be. I am confident that the people of Mainpuri will give us full support and blessings in the election.”

Before filing the nomination, the Yadavs and other SP leaders paid floral tribute to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav at his samadhi in the city.

The proposers of the SP nominee included former MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, district SP president Alok Shakya, Ram Narayan Batham, A.H. Hashmi. SP’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Ramgopal Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav were also present.

However, it was the absence of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav that caught everyone’s attention as Mr. Shivpal’s Assembly constituency Jaswantnagar falls under Mainpuri Lok Sabha segment and he had earlier claimed the byelection will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, on his part, said the party candidate would work to push forward the development agenda of his late father. “People of Mainpuri will send Dimple Yadav to the Lok Sabha with huge margin. This is a people’s election. Dimple Yadav and the SP will follow the path, policies and principles shown by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav),” said Mr. Yadav.

The byelections in Mainpuri will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. Filing of nominations has started from November 10, with the last date being November 17. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to decide its candidate for the prestigious seat won by the late socialist leader five times.