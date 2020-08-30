Sakshi Maharaj asked to undergo quarantine

The Jharkhand government sent Sakshi Maharaj , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, on a 14-day quarantine by enforcing its COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday.
Mr. Maharaj was staying at Shanti Bhawan in Giridih district, where he had come to attend a programme on Friday. He was returning to Dhanbad from where he was to board a train for New Delhi when the Giridih district administration stopped him near Pirtand police station.
“As per COVID-19 guideline dated July 17, those who want to enter the jurisdiction of Jharkhand need not seek any permission. There is no restriction on movement. However, everyone has to undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine. It is followed by all,” Rahul Kumar Sinha, Giridih Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu over phone.
“Before the MP landed here, he was apprised of the COVID-19 guideline. We had informed him about the norms in writing and through WhatsApp message on Friday night,” said Mr. Sinha.
The Unnao MP had applied for exemption from quarantine, which only the government could grant, said the Giridih DC. The exemption letter had been forwarded to Ranchi. “If the government direction is intimated to us, we will immediately allow him to go,” said Mr. Sinha.
