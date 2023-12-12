HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sai cabinet to take oath on December 13; PM Modi to attend swearing in

While speculations around members of the new cabinet have started gathering momentum, the BJP has not made any announcement so far

December 12, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:14 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai.

Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly appointed Chief Minister, and his cabinet will take oath on Wednesday, December 13. The date was announced on Monday evening through a press statement issued by the government. 

Apart from Mr. Sai and two Deputy Chief Ministers, several other Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs are expected to take oaths at the Science College grounds in the capital, Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders are scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

“The programme will be attended by Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah, BJP National President Mr. J P Nadda, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, [BJP] Chhattisgarh State in-charge Mr. Om Mathur, co-in-charge Mr. Nitin Nabin and chief Ministers and senior leaders of many States will be present,” the statement said. 

While speculations around members of the new cabinet have started gathering momentum, the BJP has not made any announcement so far. With the party recording its highest-ever tally of 54, in the 90-member Assembly in 2023, and only 13 ministerial berths — including the CM — on offer, there is no dearth of aspirants. These include old faces of the previous BJP governments that ruled for three terms, and new faces as well. The party will have to balance regional, caste, and gender equations as well. 

The Chief Minister, and BJP State President Arun Sao through audio conference, congratulated more than 25,000 booth-level workers of BJP for the party’s electoral victory, crediting their hard work and invited them to reach the Science College for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, officials and some BJP MLAs reached the venue and took stock of the preparations. Among them was former Minister and newly elected MLA from Narayanpur Assembly Kedar Kashyap, Raigarh MLA Mr. O.P. Choudhary and MLA Balodabazar Tankram Verma.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.