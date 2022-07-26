Sack arrested West Bengal Minister immediately: Adhir Chowdhury tells Mamata Banerjee

PTI July 26, 2022 14:50 IST

In a letter written to Ms. Banerjee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said “irregularities” in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission is "an open secret”.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to immediately sack" Minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school jobs scam in the State. In a letter written to Ms. Banerjee, Mr. Chowdhury said “irregularities” in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) is "an open secret”. "I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. It was only after court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it. "It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately," the Bengal Congress president said. Mr. Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday. A city court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam.



