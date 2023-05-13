HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sachin Pilot resumes 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against corruption from Rajasthan's Dudu

Sachin Pilot started his 125 km Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on May 11 and he is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.

May 13, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Kishangarh tehsil in Ajmer district.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Kishangarh tehsil in Ajmer district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks resumed from Dudu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on May 13.

Mr. Pilot started his 125 km Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on May 11 and he is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Congress distances itself from Sachin Pilot’s yatra against corruption

The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, months ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this year with the party also facing anti-incumbency, apart from infighting in the State unit.

The march comes days after Mr. Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Mr. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan. He was then removed as the party's State unit president and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of Chief Minister since the party formed the government in 2018.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jaipur / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.