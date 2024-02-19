GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rs 10,000 fine for not allowing ambulances, fire trucks to pass through in Gurugram: Traffic police

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij believes that this move will help in save lives

February 19, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
A file photo of a traffic jam in Gurugram. File

A file photo of a traffic jam in Gurugram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Traffic police will impose a fine of ₹10,000 starting this week for not allowing ambulances and fire trucks to pass through, a senior official said.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said the zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident. Offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.

“Challaning amount for the offence is ₹10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition.” “Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,” DCP Vij said.

Related Topics

traffic / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.