  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rights panel seeks report on Assam eviction

Assam Chief Minister tells Assembly that eviction drive from government and forest lands will continue

December 21, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Wednesday asked the administration of central Assam’s Nagaon district to submit a report on the eviction of about 300 families who had allegedly occupied government land.

January 18, 2023 has been set as the deadline for the submission of the report.

The Nagaon administration started the eviction drive around the birthplace of 15-16th century Vaishnav saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva in Batadrava on December 19. The encroachers had built permanent houses and fish breeding farms in the occupied land, officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma justified the eviction drive in the Assembly and said a similar drive would soon take place in the State’s Goalpara district.

“We are clearing government and forest lands according to a High Court order. There is no point talking about such eviction exercises, which will continue until all the forest and government lands across the State are cleared,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the government’s commitment to free the land belonging to satras (Vaishnav monasteries) such as Batadrava from encroachers. “These satras represent the identity and culture of the Assamese people,” he said.

Related Topics

Assam / human rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.