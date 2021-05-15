Revised plan for Jaipur after ‘defective’ ventilators report

CM welcomes audit decision

After the reports of supply of ‘defective’ ventilators through the PM CARES Fund came to light in Rajasthan, the State government on Saturday decided to formulate a special plan of action for containing the COVID-19 virus infection in Jaipur. The State Capital has accounted for 24% of the total active cases in Rajasthan.

The administration is likely to intensify the restrictions in Jaipur with the demarcation of containment zones, expansion of testing activities and making a rigorous contract tracing after identifying the positive cases. Free medicine kits will also be distributed in the residential areas of the district.

The active cases in Jaipur crossed 45,500 on Saturday, while the total number in the State stood at 2.08 lakh.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision for audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre was a “step in the right direction”. “Full investigation should be taken up to find out how the defective ventilators were supplied to the States,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

He said the reports had revealed that the Central government-owned HLL Lifecare Limited had purchased 59,000 ventilators from about 10 companies, many of which did not have any experience of manufacturing these machines.