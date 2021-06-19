Other States

Review move to appoint Paras, says Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Chirag Paswan, along with a delegation, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to review the decision to appoint Pashupati Nath Paras as the parliamentary party leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Mr. Paras had met the Speaker on June 13, along with four other MPs, claiming the post for himself.

Within a day, the Speaker had issued official orders finalising the appointment.

The former LJP leader claimed that as per the the party’s constitution, Mr. Paras could not lay claim to the post.


