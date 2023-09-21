Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick set to become first woman Speaker of Odisha assembly

September 21, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and six-time MLA Pramila Mallick is set to become the first woman speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

At a time when Parliament is debating over women reservation’s Bill, ascendant of Ms. Mallick to Speaker’s post assumes huge significance. She is likely to file nomination for Speaker’s post assembly on Thursday. Given the absolute majority, the BJD enjoys in assembly, he election to Speaker’s post is just a formality.

The Speaker’s post was lying vacant after resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha, who was inducted as Finance Minister in the last cabinet shuffle.

“I am indebted to Odisha CM for reposing faith in me. I am sure I would conduct proceedings of the house in all fairness.,” said Ms Mallick in her reaction.

“The BJD has been formed to realise dream of legendary Biju Patnaik who was always ahead of his times. Way back in 1992, former CM had given reservation to women in panchayati raj and urban local bodies. It was followed by other State many years later,” she said.

“Similarly, after passing resolution in the assembly, present Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sent his representatives to all States seeking help for passing of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament five years ago. Now, the Parliament is debating after five years,” said the veteran BJD leader.

“My candidature for Speaker’s post is just vindication of Mr. Patnaik’s conviction. He on behalf of BJD had selected 33% of woman MPs to Parliament. He does not make tall claims on women’s reservation, but his actions speak,” said Ms. Mallick said.

She said women should come forward to take mantle of governances through electoral politics and Odisha CM’s efforts to empower woman in different would be remembered by future generation in whole India. (EOM)