Other States

Retailers forbidden to store over 20 kg onions in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Picture for representational purposes only.

Picture for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

more-in

The Hamirpur District Magistrate has also fixed the margin of profit at 24%.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Hamirpur District Magistrate has fixed the maximum limit of storage and profit for sale of onions in the district in view of the increasing its prices.

As per order, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said no one would be able to keep more than 20 kg of onions in retail and charge only 24% margin of profit. It would be 5% in case of wholesale dealers.

In both cases, all sorts of expenses, including loading, unloading and freight, would have the maximum margins of profit fixed. The District Magistrate has clarified that whole-sellers had to issue cash memos to the retailers for the sale of the onions.

Stern legal action will be taken against those selling onions on higher price, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
prices
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 2:05:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/retailers-forbidden-to-store-over-20-kg-onions-in-himachals-hamirpur/article30284659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY