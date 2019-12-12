Retailers forbidden to store over 20 kg onions in Himachal’s Hamirpur

In Himachal Pradesh, the Hamirpur District Magistrate has fixed the maximum limit of storage and profit for sale of onions in the district in view of the increasing its prices.

As per order, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said no one would be able to keep more than 20 kg of onions in retail and charge only 24% margin of profit. It would be 5% in case of wholesale dealers.

In both cases, all sorts of expenses, including loading, unloading and freight, would have the maximum margins of profit fixed. The District Magistrate has clarified that whole-sellers had to issue cash memos to the retailers for the sale of the onions.

Stern legal action will be taken against those selling onions on higher price, he added.