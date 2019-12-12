Retailers forbidden to store over 20 kg onions in Himachal’s Hamirpur

In Himachal Pradesh, the Hamirpur District Magistrate has fixed the maximum limit of storage and profit for sale of onions in the district in view of the increasing its prices.
As per order, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said no one would be able to keep more than 20 kg of onions in retail and charge only 24% margin of profit. It would be 5% in case of wholesale dealers.
In both cases, all sorts of expenses, including loading, unloading and freight, would have the maximum margins of profit fixed. The District Magistrate has clarified that whole-sellers had to issue cash memos to the retailers for the sale of the onions.
Stern legal action will be taken against those selling onions on higher price, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.