Restriction re-imposed in parts of J&K after COVID-19 cases spike

The J&K administration on Monday re-imposed stringent lockdown restrictions in parts of the Kashmir Valley because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases. However, the administration has decided to unlock the tourism sector.

Barricades were set up and the vehicular movement, except for essential services, was stopped in Srinagar.

Restrictions on public movement and activities were imposed in 88 areas notified as COVID-19 red zones in Srinagar after a sharp spike in positive cases in the last couple of weeks, an official said.

25 zonal committees part of plan

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, “Under new orders all these areas are being sealed off at all but one entry and exit. 25 zonal committees have been assigned to be a part of the containment plan.”

The fine for face mask violations has been enhanced to ₹1,000 and for social distancing guidelines in the red zones ₹10,000, an official said. “The restrictions will remain in force until further orders.”

Restrictions were also imposed in Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara.

In the last one week, over 450 cases were detected in Srinagar district alone.

An official said 314 infections were reported on Monday in J&K. “While 225 cases were reported from the Kashmir division, 89 were reported from the Jammu division.”

Srinagar has detected the highest 101 cases followed by Jammu with 25 cases.

Four more persons die due to virus

Four more persons have died due to the virus taking the toll in J&K to 186. The positive cases have already crossed the 10,000-mark.

The administration has decided to allow partial restoration of tourism from July 14.

“The intending tourists have been advised to board a pre-booked transport vehicle from the airport on their arrival which will be arranged by the hotel they have already booked,” an order said.

It says the hotels, houseboats and guesthouses will have to arrange transport for the tourists and ensure proper social distancing norms are followed.

Tourists above 65 years of age have been advised to avoid coming to J&K for tourism holiday.